EOS art series: ‘The Danish Collector’ at Harbor Theater

Centuries before the pandemic brought us the habit of scanning our neighbors for exposed mouths or nostrils, peeking at the people around us was part of attending the theater. Flight, an import from Glasgow-based company Vox Motus now playing at Studio Theatre, dispenses with that convention and many others, by placing each member of the audience in an individual cubicle with headphones. Less a traditional play than a narrative art installation, Flight compresses the longing, privation, abuse, terror, and desperate hope of the refugee experience into a mosaic of 230 discrete dioramas and illustrations. A mechanized carousel winds these picture boxes across your field of vision like an inverted cyclorama, synced to recorded dialogue and sound cues, over the course of 70 minutes.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO