ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

EOS art series: ‘The Danish Collector’ at Harbor Theater

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Exhibition on Screen popular art film series continues in January with “The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin.” The film shows on Friday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. (one show only). Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for members. William Hansen, a Danish businessman, amassed a superb...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
nehomemag.com

A Boston Home for Art Collectors

Text by Erika Ayn Finch  Photography by Read McKendree. In an example of life imitating art, Lisa Tharp designed one Greater Boston family’s living room to act as a giant canvas and ornate frame—witness the home’s original 1870 ceiling and crown molding—for her art-collecting clients. The room serves as a gathering space for the extended family members who congregate here for the holidays, so it also needed to be comfortable and durable. “The goal wasn’t to replicate the home’s period but to reflect how the owners live now,” says Tharp, a recent inductee into the New England Design Hall of Fame. “We wanted to honor the bones and the volume of the space—make it refined and sophisticated but also plush and comfortable.”
BOSTON, MA
floridaweekly.com

COLLECTOR’S CORNER

No one single human being can know everything. Even the experts rely on other experts to help them identify and understand art and antiques. And in recent weeks, I’ve become all too aware of how little I know about some things. Case in point: A jardiniere shared some months...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
artsy.net

What Collectors Need to Know about Art Shipping

Most artwork is static. Consequently, when art is moved—either within a gallery or collection, or between sites—the level of risk shoots up. There are dozens of famous examples of artwork being lost, stolen, or damaged while in transit—from. Francisco de Goya. ’s. Children with a Cart (1779),...
ENTERTAINMENT
hudsonvalley360.com

PASCAL RAMBERT: “THE ART OF THEATER,” AND “WITH MY OWN HANDS,” WITH ACTORS JIM FLETCHER AND ISMAIL IBN CONN

PASCAL RAMBERT: “THE ART OF THEATER,” AND “WITH MY OWN HANDS,” WITH ACTORS JIM FLETCHER AND ISMAIL IBN CONNER. Friday, January 14, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., $25 – $35. Following their residency at PS21 in December 2021, celebrated French playwright and director Pascal Rambert, actors Jim Fletchers and Ismail ibn Conner, and translator Nicholas Elliott return to PS21’s Black Box Theater for four public performances of “The Art of Theater” and “With My Own Hands.” This engagement, copresented with PS21, is a featured project of The Public Theater’s new Under the Radar Festival: On the Road initiative. $35 general, $25 for PS21 members.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pissarro
Person
Degas
Person
Cezanne
Person
Gauguin
Person
Monet
Person
Courbet
Washington City Paper

Flight Reimagines Theater as a Narrative Art to Tell A Refugee Tale

Centuries before the pandemic brought us the habit of scanning our neighbors for exposed mouths or nostrils, peeking at the people around us was part of attending the theater. Flight, an import from Glasgow-based company Vox Motus now playing at Studio Theatre, dispenses with that convention and many others, by placing each member of the audience in an individual cubicle with headphones. Less a traditional play than a narrative art installation, Flight compresses the longing, privation, abuse, terror, and desperate hope of the refugee experience into a mosaic of 230 discrete dioramas and illustrations. A mechanized carousel winds these picture boxes across your field of vision like an inverted cyclorama, synced to recorded dialogue and sound cues, over the course of 70 minutes.
VISUAL ART
suindependent.com

The Electric Film Series returns to the Electric Theater!

THE ELECTRIC FILM SERIES: CELEBRATING OVER A CENTURY OF FILM ONE MAGICAL DECADE AT A TIME!. The nonprofit Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah (FMASU) is dedicated to encouraging, inspiring, and educating filmmaking talent. Additionally, this organization is all about the preservation of film history and the celebration of the theatrical experience. Throughout the year, FMASU hosts various film-oriented programs and events including The Desertscape International Film Festival (June), HorrorFest International (October), A Merry Movie Christmas (December), and the Guerilla Filmmaking Challenge (held three times per year.)
MOVIES
talbotspy.org

Academy Art Museum Kicks Off Emerging Collectors Circle

The Academy Art Museum is thrilled to announce a new initiative for arts appreciators and emerging collectors under age 45 or those who have started to build their collections within the past three years. The Emerging Collectors Circle is a community program that seeks to make collecting art and engaging with the art world more accessible and to generate conversations about living with art.
EASTON, MD
wgcu.org

‘The Colored Museum’ is a traveling theater experience that winds through the campus of the Alliance for the Arts

Sonya McCarter and the Alliance for the Arts produced Emmy award winner George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum at the end of their inaugural 9-week CHANGE (Communities Harnessing the Arts to Nurture and Grow Equity) course that challenged eleven adults from minority communities to explore the fundamentals of acting, character development, and scene work. Now, the Alliance brings back the vignette-based play that has electrified, discomforted, and delighted audiences of all colors since 1986, undermining black stereotypes, old and new, and redefining our ideas of what it means to be black in contemporary America.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Eos#Art Market#Art Film#Danish#Ordupgaard#Royal Academy#French#Corot Delacroix#Ada#Audio Descriptive#The Harbor Theater
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marcus Theaters: Kids Dream Family Film Series

This winter, get out of the cold and into the movie theater with some family favorites. Clint Wisailowksi, senior vice president of Marcus Theaters joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about this year's Winter Kids Dream Film Series. Here's the lineup:. Space Jam: A New Legacy - January 14 thru 17...
MOVIES
Columbia Daily Tribune

Les Bourgeois Vineyards opens Collector's Series art contest

Rocheport's Les Bourgeois Vineyards is sounding out a call to artists of a certain vintage. The popular local winery invites submissions for the next edition of its Collector’s Series Wine Label Art Competition through Jan. 31. Entries will be judged by a panel featuring representatives from Columbia Art League, Sager Reeves Gallery and Les Bourgeois.
ROCHEPORT, MO
thecentraltrend.com

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience is a brilliant mix of traditional art and technology

Vincent Van Gogh sold only one painting while he was alive: The Red Vineyard. It went for 400 francs in Belgium just seven months before his death. 400 francs is about the equivalent of a little over $11 today, yet Van Gogh is more popular than ever amongst art enthusiasts. The Van Gogh Immersive Exhibit allows for a totally new way to appreciate his incredible creations.
VISUAL ART
Cape Gazette

New films to open at Cinema Art Theater Jan. 7

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, Jan. 7, will present “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Filmed in black and white, the thrilling historical drama tells a tale of murder, madness and ambition. In this bold, fierce Shakespearean adaption by Joel Cohen, a Scottish lord...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Bob Crink photography show at BHML

Bob Crink’s photography show, ‘People and Places on the Peninsula,’ may be viewed from Jan. 11 through February in the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library’s Great Room during regular hours. From an early age Bob was interested in art — watercolors, pencil sketching and photography. He continued...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wdiy.org

Exploring the Reading Theater Project with Vicki Haller Graff and Joel Richard Gori | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Vicki Haller Graff, Artistic Director and Joel Richard Gori, founder of the Reading Theater Project. They talk about how the Berks County theater company produces new work with a focus on the creative process for the artists involved, plus how they have adapted and thrived in recent years by finding new ways to make and share performances with an audience.
READING, PA
wiscassetnewspaper.com

This week at the Lincoln Theater

This week we bring you an eye-opening documentary that peers into the state of American courage. “Truth Tellers,” playing for two screenings only is a film by Maine filmmaker Richard Kane focusing on the portraits by Maine artist Robert Shetterly, illuminating the heroes and the ideals on which America stands. And on Friday evening, we open “C’mon C’mon,” the latest from Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix. This poetic and bittersweet film from writer and director Mike Mills, is being hailed by critics as quite possible Phoenix’s greatest performance yet.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
discoverourcoast.com

January Astoria Art Walk

ASTORIA — The Astoria January Art Walk will take place noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St. Nehalem lampwork bead artist Cindy Erickson has joined the gallery. Jewelry, serving sets, desk sets, bottle stoppers and sun catchers are available. New owl sculptures have arrived from Richard Burke. Twenty artists, from emerging to 60 years of experience, are represented.
ASTORIA, OR
Cape Cod Times

Theater review: Barnstable Comedy Club's comedic look at friendship is a work of 'Art'

The show: "Art," written by Yasmina Reza, translated from the French by Christopher Hampton, presented by Barnstable Comedy Club. What it's about: Modern art aficionado Serge (Frank Hughes, Jr.) has bought a painting. It’s by a popular contemporary artist, and he has paid the budget-busting price of $35,000 for his new prized possession. He’s dying to show off the new centerpiece of his life to longtime friends Marc (Patrick Preston) and Yvan (Todd Yates Gosselin). Marc is...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Secret NYC

NYC’s Spellbinding Van Gogh Exhibition Has Been Extended Through April!

If you haven’t seen NYC’s stunning, illuminating Van Gogh exhibition , you now have a bit more time. We were blown away as soon as we saw Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience take over Lower Manhattan — with the iconic artist’s beloved works coming to life in a rare 3 60 degrees. Though the exhibition was originally slated to run until Jan. 3, it has now been extended through April 2022!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy