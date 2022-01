Allen Park — The Detroit Lions might have only won three games during the 2021 season, but they managed to net player of the week honors from each of those victories. First it was quarterback Jared Goff, after he led a game-winning drive, throwing his third touchdown of the day as time expired to beat the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27. Then, two weeks later, kicker Riley Patterson was the conference's special teams player of the week after making all three of his field goal attempts, as well as three extra points, in Detroit's 30-12 drubbing of Arizona.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO