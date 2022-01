Civil Rights Icon Ida B. Wells is set to get her own Barbie doll in 2022. In 2018 on International Women’s Day, Barbie launched it’s “Inspiring Women Series” focused on “[honoring] historical role models who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.” The series was apart of Mattel’s “Dream Gap” campaign, which aimed to raise awareness about the issue of representation for young girls and research that showed “that girls began to view their gender as inferior to boys and develop limiting beliefs about themselves at as young as 5 years old, as a result of cultural stereotypes, implicit biases and media representation.”

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO