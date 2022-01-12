ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron surge anxiety, absences and confusion mark first day new LAUSD semester

By PALOMA ESQUIVEL, COLLEEN SHALBy AND MELISSA GOMEZ
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of Los Angeles Unified school district employees rushed to campuses to help cover for absent teachers and staff. Students waited in long lines to get on campus after the health screening system sputtered during morning rush. And in many classrooms, empty desks reflected both a massive increase...

www.miamiherald.com

