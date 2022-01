Welcome to "Excavating the Future," Capital & Main's series of conversations about what life could and should be like after the pandemic. In this episode, we speak with Melina Abdullah, a Cal State LA professor of Pan African Studies and one of the founders of Black Lives Matter (Los Angeles). Even if you only glance at the news, you’ve probably seen or heard her at rallies, reciting the names of Black Americans killed by police or speaking about the inclusion of ethnic studies in the California college curriculum. Her tactics can be confrontational. And she can be visionary. Melina grew up in East Oakland and comes from a lineage of activists; her German grandfather was a communist who opposed Hitler’s rise to power, her father, a trade unionist.

