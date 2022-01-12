Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall postpones ‘Jersey Boys’ due to COVID-19 cases

Corey Greenan, Eric Chambliss, Jon Hacker and Michael Milton in "Jersey Boys." [ JOAN MARCUS | Courtesy of Ruth Eckerd Hall ]

Ruth Eckerd Hall has announced that, due to cast members testing positive for COVID-19, the Broadway musical Jersey Boys scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Clearwater venue has been postponed. Tickets will be honored for the new dates, which will be announced soon.

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and includes the hits Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Working My Way Back to You.

For more information, visit rutheckerdhall.com.

• • •

• • •

