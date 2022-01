FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Octopus Energy, a new market entrant in German retail electricity and gas, is nearing the threshold of 100,000 customers as its low overhead pricing model makes inroads into a lucrative marketplace reeling from wholesale prices surges.

“We are just days away from cracking the number of 100,000 customers,” German Chief Executive Andrew Mack said in an interview.