Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the number one movie in anime history, pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and making quite the splash as part of the anime adaptation's second season. Now, it seems as though the story of Tanjiro and his friends boarding the cursed locomotive is getting its first ever live-action adaptation as a stage play is set to arrive in Japan later this year, following the Shonen series' previous history in the world of live-action plays.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO