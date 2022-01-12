Disney, Restaurant Row and downtown eateries among OpenTable’s top 100 US restaurants

Five years ago, Austin Russell knocked on doors in Orlando to ask homeowners if he could buy their house. The CEO of Orlando-based Luminar Technologies Inc. wanted a home as close as possible to the autonomous vehicle sensor firm’s east Orlando facility. However, there were no available homes nearby, Russell told Orlando Inno. “I actually went door-to-door knocking, asking if people would want to sell their home for a small mark-up. I actually got a couple of takers.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO