Christmas and the New Year

In a brief ceremony Friday morning, the board of directors and members of the Greater Weirton Senior Center celebrated the career of Chuck Svokas, who, after 25 years, is stepping down as chairman of the center’s board. Svokas will remain a member of the board, with Eron Chek stepping in as the new chair. Svokas was presented with a plaque of appreciation, as well as other gifts, including a poem written by Pastor Gary Lilly. The Greater Weirton Senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, providing meals, activities and fellowship for local senior citizens.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO