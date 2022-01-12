ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Christmas and the New Year

By Lana Koontz / Green Spring
Hampshire Review
 2 days ago

Happy New Year, everyone. How many times have you heard it already? We all hope and pray for a better year than 2021. Winter arrived last week with all its charming elements. Friday we received 6 inches of snow, and Saturday morning we woke up to a low...

www.hampshirereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hampshire Review

Rattling and creaking

It groans, it clanks, it heaves its way up and down these country roads, and it, like me, hates the cold. It rattles louder in cold weather (like me) and takes a long time to warm up (and again, like me). I was in the Sheetz parking lot one cold...
CARS
Eaton Register Herald

New Paris American Legion brightens Christmas for families

NEW PARIS — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, New Paris American Legion Post 360 held its annual giveaway for its Toys for Kids program. Sponsored by the American Legion Riders group, this year officials said the group helped 44 families and 118 children have a merrier Christmas by providing them with gifts and food baskets.
NEW PARIS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Fredericksburg Standard

Santa Fly-In

Visitors from all over the Hill Country and beyond came to watch as the “Real” Santa made one last stop before the big day. The excitement built as Santa’s pilot radios their position “Santa is five miles out.”. Santa 1 did a flyby and he waved...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Hartselle Enquirer

Romager & Murphy

Ty and I met in high school. We had a music appreciation class together. All we did was laugh and cut up in class, secretly crushing on each other. After that class, we didn’t speak for many years. Later we reconnected through Facebook. I messaged him first, wishing him a happy birthday, and the rest is history.
HARTSELLE, AL
WVNews

Oakland Christmas Bird Count completed for 38th year

OAKLAND — The Oakland Christmas Bird Count was completed for the 38th year on Dec. 18. According to Connie Skipper, count compiler, the Oakland circle for the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count has a diameter of 15 miles, with the center at the intersection of Mayhew Inn Road and Lake Shore Drive.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Parade#Linn Long
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
rdrnews.com

Philip John Escobedo

Philip John Escobedo, age 34, passed into glory on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with the Escobedo family at www.andersonbethany.com. VISITATION: There will be a visitation on Thursday, January 6, 2022, 8:00am – 5:00pm and Friday,...
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Macomb Daily

Aqua Freeze Fest coming to Blossom Heath

Winter officially arrived on Dec. 21 and St. Clair Shores will celebrate the chilly season with its annual Aqua Freeze Festival Jan. 15-16. Blossom Heath Park on Jefferson Avenue, south of 10 Mile Road, is the site for the event which will include live ice carving shows, horse-drawn wagon rides, putt-putt golf and several food trucks. The event is free and open to the public.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
thepressboxlts.com

Springcliff Farm Suffers Devastating Fire

Springcliff Farm, one of Indiana’s leading Thoroughbred foaling farms located in Martinsville, Indiana, was destroyed by a fire that broke earlier this morning. Multiple agencies responded to the fire and it was contained after a couple of hours. Owners Christine and Vince Cagle have spent the morning contacting broodmare...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Weirton Daily Times

Chuck Svokas recognized

In a brief ceremony Friday morning, the board of directors and members of the Greater Weirton Senior Center celebrated the career of Chuck Svokas, who, after 25 years, is stepping down as chairman of the center’s board. Svokas will remain a member of the board, with Eron Chek stepping in as the new chair. Svokas was presented with a plaque of appreciation, as well as other gifts, including a poem written by Pastor Gary Lilly. The Greater Weirton Senior Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, providing meals, activities and fellowship for local senior citizens.
WEIRTON, WV
Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
BEACHWOOD, OH
starpublications.online

Food Closet

The Seaford Community Food Closet at St. John’s UMC (Seaford) will be holding a drive-by food distribution the second Friday of each month from 10 a.m. – noon. No referrals needed.
SEAFORD, DE
easternshorepost.com

Rita C. Scharwath Joyce

Ms. Rita C. Scharwath Joyce, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Onancock. She was born April 30, 1931, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Clemmons Scharwath. She is predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Lee Danziger;...
ONANCOCK, VA
navarrocountygazette.com

Cinema Corsicana

Local movie makers discuss the art of Navarro County filmmaking. Robert Johnson sits down at one of the local downtown coffee shops to discuss the release of his newest film, the mystery-thriller Night Night, directed by Niki Koss. The film saw release on Apple TV in November, and has since been running the indie film circuit, with an early December premiere in Dallas.
CORSICANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy