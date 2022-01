Lin-Manuel Miranda has delivered a wealth of gifts to audiences over the past year, including Broadway’s improvisational hip-hop comedy show “Freestyle Love Supreme,” his feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and the double animated dose of “Vivo” and “Encanto.” Miranda wrote eight new songs for “Encanto,” which have gone viral — including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The film was number one at the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday, and is now being discovered by more viewers via Disney Plus. “To share that score, that I’m so proud of, it’s more sophisticated than anything I’ve been able to do before...

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO