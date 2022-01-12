ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playboy Pink 1973 Mustang Is A Rotisserie Restored Gem

By John Puckett
 2 days ago
This awesome Ford Mustang is the perfect convertible beast for all of your fun driving, collection, and racing needs.

The first-generation Ford Mustang is likely the most iconic classic pony car to hit the American sales floor. The Mustang quickly dominated the nation's performance market without much competition because of its affordable performance and style. Under the hood of these incredible cars usually sat a potent lineup of Inline-six and V8 engines whose power carved a reputation for the prancing pony that proceeds it to this day. Unfortunately, 1974 saw the introduction of the Mustang II, which was a very dark time for the 'Stang, which it did not recover from for quite some time. This particular car was the last actual Mustang produced for decades.

Under the hood of this 1973 Ford Mustang convertible is a 351 ci V8 engine, which pushes out 266 horsepower to the rear wheels, making driving an incredible experience on the road and track. Everything from drag racing to autocross was quick work for Ford's flagship performance model. This is the perfect example of that. All of that power is sent through an intelligently designed automatic transmission which is perfectly crafted for the sole purpose of handling high horsepower, significant acceleration, and providing you with a smooth and comfortable ride.

The true magic of this car comes mainly from the exterior despite the insane power and performance provided by the drivetrain and suspension setup. Coating the vehicle's entire body is a stunning "Playboy Pink," which shows its age and the era in which it was made perfectly. The convertible roof is also a lovely touch as it takes the distinctly Mustang attitude of individual freedom and fun to the next level. Inside the vehicle is a beautiful white carpet complimented perfectly by a set of white leather seats. This car was the epitome of performance in the 1970s, and it can now be yours because it's currently up for auction and looking for a new owner who will push this powerful pony car to the limit.

