Update on Van Rennselaer Heights Senior Housing losing power
VAN RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Rensselaer Police Department gave an update on Van Rennselaer Heights Senior Housing losing power incident.Police investigating falsely reported incident in Clifton Park
According to Rensselaer Police, power to the building was repaired overnight by National Grid. The building is now safe and habitable by Rensselaer Code Enforcement and residents can begin returning to the facility after 10:30 a.m., January 12.
CDTA busses will pick up the displaced residents who were housed overnight at a hotel and return them to Van Rennselaer Heights.Police: Albany man arrested after pursuit on Northway
Rensselaer Police and Fire Departments will have staff on scene during the return of residents to attend to any medical needs or issues that may arise and need attention.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0