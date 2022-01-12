ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on Van Rennselaer Heights Senior Housing losing power

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

VAN RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Rensselaer Police Department gave an update on Van Rennselaer Heights Senior Housing losing power incident.

According to Rensselaer Police, power to the building was repaired overnight by National Grid. The building is now safe and habitable by Rensselaer Code Enforcement and residents can begin returning to the facility after 10:30 a.m., January 12.

CDTA busses will pick up the displaced residents who were housed overnight at a hotel and return them to Van Rennselaer Heights.

Rensselaer Police and Fire Departments will have staff on scene during the return of residents to attend to any medical needs or issues that may arise and need attention.

