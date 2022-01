The gloves are off, at least when it comes to the messaging economy. After The Wall Street Journal reported on how Apple has used “texting teens” to become a dominant player in the market, Google and its SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer did not mince words on calling out the Cupertino-based company on using bullying and peer pressure as a strategy to make people, especially teens, buy or switch to an iPhone. “Texting should bring us together and the solution exists,” the official Android account tweeted.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO