Hockey

KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases

Trumann Democrat
 2 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams,...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
HOCKEY
Trumann Democrat

Bayern looks to bounce back as virus impact recedes

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Suddenly, it's business as usual again for Bayern Munich — maybe. After a wave of coronavirus cases left the defending champions with a depleted squad for last week's 2-1 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is looking to get back on track against Cologne on Saturday.
SOCCER
wtvbam.com

Ice hockey-KHL to suspend play for one week due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is expected to contribute a large number players competing at next month’s Beijing Olympics, said on Wednesday it is suspending play for a week due to COVID-19 outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL said it knew of 124 positive...
HOCKEY
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Trumann Democrat

In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pandemic-era saga of tennis star Novak Djokovic in Australia this week is but one of many: Pro athletes who have refused to be vaccinated have been put at center court in a larger contest — as famous faces who are becoming proxy players in the accelerating worldwide cultural battles over COVID jabs.
NFL
The Independent

Bath won't play Champions Cup match unless France relax Covid rules

Bath have confirmed they will only fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup fixture against La Rochelle on Saturday if French travel restrictions are eased.Director of rugby Stuart Hooper is still waiting for clarity from tournament organisers EPCR over when they can depart for the Stade Marcel Deflandre and what Covid safety procedures they will face.The sticking point for English clubs visiting France in round three of European competition, a group that also includes Sale and Newcastle is the requirement that they quarantine on arrival for 48 hours.If any personnel tests positive for coronavirus, they would be required to remain in...
WORLD
Trumann Democrat

Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic remained in limbo even after he was included in the draw for the Australian Open on Thursday, with the tennis star still awaiting a government decision on whether to deport him for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Despite the cloud hanging over Djokovic’s ability to compete, Australian Open organizers included the top seed in the draw. He is slated to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked world No. 78., in the opening round next week.
TENNIS
Trumann Democrat

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
Trumann Democrat

Beijing organizers say met plan to popularize winter sports

BEIJING (AP) — A key concern when Beijing was bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was the lack of a strong winter sports tradition in the country. Organizers countered by pointing to the vast potential for growth, and now say they more than met their target of involving 300 million Chinese in skiing, hockey and other cold weather pastimes.
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Longtime high school hockey coach Bill Belisle dies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Bill Belisle, a Rhode Island high school hockey coach who led Mount Saint Charles Academy to 32 state championships in more than four decades at the helm and had more than 20 players drafted by NHL teams, has died, according to the school. Belisle died...
SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Refereeing blunder, security concerns mar African Cup

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A major refereeing blunder and serious security concerns overshadowed Wednesday's games at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The referee in charge of the Mali-Tunisia game caused chaos by twice blowing the final whistle too early, incensing coaches on the losing team and causing a lengthy debate about whether the match would have to be restarted.
SOCCER

