Dynamic Smart Projectors

After the company’s lightbulb moment of selling off its GE Lighting division to Savant back in 2020, the increasingly confusingly named GE Lighting (a Savant company) is continuing its innovation spree at CES in Las Vegas, with a slew of new product announcements in the smart home space, under its brand Cync, which used to be called C by GE. The naming alone is making me wonder how many names a product/company needs, and whether a “keep it simple” memo got lost somewhere in the steam pipes underneath the company’s headquarters. Luckily the product lineup is less confusing than its nomenclature, and the new set of products reinforces GE Lighting’s determination to take on the Philips Hue and Nest ecosystems of the world.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO