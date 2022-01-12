Dynamic Smart Projectors

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewSonic has launched an innovative new smart projector that combines the utility of short throw functionality with highly desired traits such as Full HD resolution, built-in smart technology, embedded speakers...

