Amid ‘critical’ blood shortage, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood

Amid a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross on Tuesday announced anyone who donates blood during January would have a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The organization said in a news release that it currently has a “dangerously low blood supply” that has impacted the amount of blood transfusions hospitals can administer.

The Red Cross said pandemic has played a role in the shortage — causing a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood and a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

The organization also noted that a recent onslaught of winter weather around the United States is contributing to the shortage.

According to the organization, it has less than a one-day supply of critical blood types, such as Type O, and that nearly one-quarter of hospital blood supply needs are not being met.

To encourage donors, anyone who donates during the month of January will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Other prizes in the drawing include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations — from Feb. 11 to 14 — and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Donors will also be automatically entered to win a “Big Game at Home” home-theater package and a $500 e-gift card for game-day food.

Appointments are available on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

