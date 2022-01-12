ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Amid ‘critical’ blood shortage, Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets if you donate blood

By Kristine de Leon
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37c4wI_0djbF15z00

Amid a national blood shortage, the American Red Cross on Tuesday announced anyone who donates blood during January would have a chance to win tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

The organization said in a news release that it currently has a “dangerously low blood supply” that has impacted the amount of blood transfusions hospitals can administer.

The Red Cross said pandemic has played a role in the shortage — causing a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood and a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

The organization also noted that a recent onslaught of winter weather around the United States is contributing to the shortage.

According to the organization, it has less than a one-day supply of critical blood types, such as Type O, and that nearly one-quarter of hospital blood supply needs are not being met.

To encourage donors, anyone who donates during the month of January will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Other prizes in the drawing include entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations — from Feb. 11 to 14 —  and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Donors will also be automatically entered to win a “Big Game at Home” home-theater package and a $500 e-gift card for game-day food.

Appointments are available on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

When will COVID-19 peak?

With this surge in Covid cases you may be wondering when it will peak. So we wanted to find out what experts are saying. 22News reporter Kate Wilkinson takes a look at what different reports are showing.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Donate Blood#American Football#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Hospitals, Red Cross Ask For Blood Donations Amid National Supply ‘Crisis’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Local hospitals are asking Minnesotans to donate blood amid a national supply shortage that the Red Cross is calling a “crisis” not seen in more than a decade. “That is not language we use lightly,” said Tonia Teasley, regional CEO for the American Red Cross. More than 100 hospitals in Minnesota rely on the Red Cross for its supply, and the organization provides 40% of the country’s blood reserve. The pandemic cut off many reliable access points: There are fewer blood drives at businesses, churches and schools, which alone have decreased by more than half. Dr....
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs19news

American Red Cross desperate for blood donations and volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross is desperate for blood donors. It's calling on the community for help. Here in Virginia, the Red Cross has experienced several blood-drive cancellations due to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. The organization says it is at a ten-year low...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
spectrumlocalnews.com

American Red Cross makes plea for donors amid nationwide blood shortage

MASS. - The American Red Cross is sending a plea out to donors nationwide, as its blood supply reaches its lowest level in 10 years. According to the organization, the dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Jeff Hall,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pointandshoreland.com

Red Cross asking for blood and platelet donations

Concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply, which has now dipped to low levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients. The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the situation…
CHARITIES
foxla.com

Donate blood and you could go to Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES - The American Red Cross is hurting for blood donors, so much so that they're entering everyone who donates blood in January into a raffle to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The organization declared its first-ever nationwide blood crisis in the...
NFL
wglr.com

Red Cross hosting local blood drives amid critically low blood supply

MADISON, Wis. — The Red Cross and health care providers throughout the country are dealing with a historically low blood supply, potentially putting patients who need a blood transfusion at risk. On Monday, Red Cross officials said the group was facing a nationwide blood crisis, the worst blood shortage...
MADISON, WI
WCNC

Red Cross has a serious blood shortage and you can help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States is facing yet another crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the first time ever, the American Red Cross has made a startling declaration. The Red Cross declared a national blood crisis Tuesday. The organization said blood donations had fallen by as much...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRDW-TV

Amid blood shortage, Red Cross appeals for Augustans’ help

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The American Red Cross is declaring the first-ever national blood crisis amid the nation’s dangerously low blood supply — and Augusta residents can help fight the problem. The crisis has forced doctors and hospitals to make tough decisions. The Red Cross says blood centers across...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox29.com

Red Cross declares first ever 'blood crisis' amid unprecedented shortage

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

‘Very, Very Difficult Decisions’: Chicago Doctors Worry As Blood Shortages Affect Area Hospitals

CHICAGO (CBS) — The nation’s blood supply has been a big concern throughout the pandemic. This week, the Red Cross declared a national blood crisis for the first time. CBS 2 wanted to know how the shortage is affecting Chicago hospitals and patients. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek has more the dire outlook from Chicago area doctors. Hospital systems are already under a lot of stress from the ongoing pandemic. This blood shortage is only adding to the obstacles they are facing and many said they don’t expect it to go away any time soon. “Our responsiveness is blunted and it’s severely blunted and...
CHICAGO, IL
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy