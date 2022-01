If the Miami Dolphins want to get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa, they should reunite him with this head coaching candidate. The Miami Dolphins made the most shocking decision the day after the end of the regular-season, as they fired head coach Brian Flores despite having two winning seasons in his three years at the helm. But, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Flores had “deteriorating relationship[s]” with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which played a role in owner Stephen Ross parting ways with him. Now, they have to find a new head coach.

