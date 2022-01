The Kunjummen family of Apple Valley applied for a visa to bring Kerin Kunjummen's parents, who live in India, to the United States. The IR-5 visas for foreign parents of U.S. citizens is supposed to be one of the easiest to get, but the Kunjummens have been waiting well over a year to get since the paperwork was approved to get their family members a final interview. Photo: KSTP.

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO