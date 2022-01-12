ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadowbrook, PA

Holy Redeemer Preemie Survives, Thrives, Grows Up, and Has Child at — Where Else? — Holy Redeemer

Two generations of Holy Redeemer-centric births.Image via Health Redeemer.

Two generations of Passehl women benefitted from the expert maternal care given at Holy Redeemer Hospital in nearby Meadowbrook. The story was nested on the hospital’s website.

In October 1989, Nancy Passehl was rushed to Holy Redeemer where she learned that her daughter, after only six months in utero, was about to be born.

When Jamie made her appearance that day, she was 2 lbs., 8 oz., and in need of extreme care.

She was immediately tucked into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit where she fought for her life. At one point, her weight dropped to an alarming 1 lb., 14 oz.

The infant’s lungs were severely compromised by the early delivery. They lacked a protein essential to the inflation and deflation necessary for the oxygen exchange of breathing.

A replacement drug addressed the absence, and Jamie improved, eventually being discharged two months after her birth.

Fast-forward to today, Jamie Passehl is now Jamie Di Domizio.

And on November 2, 2021, she delivered her firstborn, a son, at Holy Redeemer. She considered it the ideal place to welcome Romeo Patrick to the family, having benefited so fundamentally from the professional care given there.

“Expectant mothers receive a top-notch level of care, and the maternity staff is bar none,” she said.

More on the role that Holy Redeemer Hospital played in two generations of the same family is online.

