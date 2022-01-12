Key Predictions For Executive Job Search In 2022

Christmas and New Year are out of the way and now you may find yourself in the same position you were in last year. We all know that for many of us, 2021 wasn’t the year we had hoped for, but there is always a chance to turn things around and find something new for you to enjoy in the new year! Whether you have been job seeking for a while or you think a change would be welcomed in the new year, there are loads of things you can be doing to start 2022 on a high note. January is as good a time as any to job search, especially after a nice break. So hopefully you’re feeling rested. We have some tips and advice on how you can reach your job goals in 2022.

