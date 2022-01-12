Bluejay Diagnostics gains after Dawson James imitated with a Buy rating

TPG Inc.'s stock received a warm reception on its public debut, as the stock opened 11.9% its initial public offering price. The alternative investment firm raised $835.2 million as it sold 28.3 million shares in the IPO, which priced overnight at $29.50 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $28 and $31 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $33.00 at 12:33 p.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $10.1 billion. Since the open, the stock has added slightly to gains to trade up 12.4% at $33.15. The company went public on rather downbeat day for recently-IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 3.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.6%.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO