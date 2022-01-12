ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bluejay Diagnostics gains after Dawson James imitated with a Buy rating

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newly-IPO’ed micro-cap stock Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) has added ~13.5% in the pre-market after Dawson James Securities started its coverage with a Buy recommendation. The price target set to $10 per share implies...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

TPG stock opens about 12% above IPO price, to value the company at more than $10 billion

TPG Inc.'s stock received a warm reception on its public debut, as the stock opened 11.9% its initial public offering price. The alternative investment firm raised $835.2 million as it sold 28.3 million shares in the IPO, which priced overnight at $29.50 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $28 and $31 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $33.00 at 12:33 p.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $10.1 billion. Since the open, the stock has added slightly to gains to trade up 12.4% at $33.15. The company went public on rather downbeat day for recently-IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 3.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.6%.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Celsion prices and closes preferred stock offering

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) has priced and closed its registered direct offering of convertible redeemable preferred stock. The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 50,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 50,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock had a purchase price of $285.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Seeking Alpha

CureVac slips on a revised shareholders’ agreement

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) is trading ~2.4% lower on below-average volume in the post-market following an announcement on an amended shareholders' agreement related to company shares. The investment company dievini Hopp BioTech holding, DH-LT-Investments GmbH, and Dietmar Hopp have signed a supplement to an initial agreement originally signed in June 2020, according...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Street firms slash price target on GrowGeneration after downside guidance

After falling nearly 11% yesterday, shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) extends decline, down 4.3% premarket, after the company lowered its revenue outlook for Q4 and FY 2021. GRWG sees FY21 revenues of $420M-422M vs. consensus of $435.31M. This down from prior guidance of $435M-440M. Same-store-sales for FY2021 is expected to increase...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Zoetis Has A Giant Upcoming Dividend Increase

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List. Dividend increases are an outward sign from management that the business is going well, and the company can increasingly reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Bluejay Diagnostics#Bjdx#Dawson James Securities
Seeking Alpha

Launchpad Capital backed Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I prices $250M IPO, to debut today

SPAC Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (PPYAU) has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected kick-off trading today on Nasdaq. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

SmileDirectClub posts sharpest gain in almost a year on heavy volume

Recording the biggest intraday gain since Jan. 2020, SmileDirectClub (SDC +17.3%) shares have added more than a tenth on above-average volume. Nearly 14.0M company shares have changed hands compared to the 65-day average of ~9.6M. Meanwhile, SmileDirectClub’s (NASDAQ:SDC) rival in clear aligners, Align Technology (ALGN -1.6%), is trading lower, adding...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Novartis downgraded at Morgan Stanley on near-term concerns

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the Swiss Pharma giant to Equal Weight from Overweight, noting a lack of catalysts and execution concerns in the near term. “With limited catalysts in 1H22 and our FY22e earnings estimates in line with...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Seeking Alpha

Venus Concept to raise capital via 13.6M shares in stock offering

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) filed with U.S. SEC to offer 13.6M shares including 9.8M shares and 3.8M shares issuable on conversion of outstanding shares of nonvoting convertible preferred stock. Selling stockholders will sell the shares and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Overstock: Buy For The E-Commerce Leadership, Stay For The Crypto Potential

OSTK has presented strong operating and financial trends since the start of the pandemic. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) delivered one of the most impressive financial turnaround stories you'll find on Wall Street. Going back to 2019, the home goods e-commerce pioneer was struggling to remain relevant with mounting losses and a criticized strategy pivot towards blockchain tech. Fast forward, the stars aligned during the pandemic driving a boost to its online retail business while the company also benefited from momentum in the crypto space.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir Stock: 3 Reasons Why It Is Undervalued

Palantir - along with the broader disruptive tech sector - has taken a beating lately. Data analytics and artificial intelligence powerhouse Palantir Technologies (PLTR) roared out of the gate in the wake of its direct listing in 2020:. However, since then the stock has taken a beating:. Despite the dramatic...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Dead Money: Gilead's Stock Faces Declines

Shares of Gilead have been dead money since 2017. This story was originally published on January 12 for subscribers of the SA marketplace service Reading The Markets and updated following the close of January 13. Gilead (GILD) shares have been dead money for years, with the stock going nowhere since...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

GeoVax Labs to raise ~$10M via private offering of shares, warrants

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is raising ~$10M from a single institutional investor through a private placement of ~707K common shares, 236K pre-funded warrants to buy common stock and accompanying warrants to buy up to ~3.1M shares. Each common stock (or pre-funded warrant) is being sold together with an accompanying warrant at...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Karuna Therapeutics: Starting A Position With 50% Short-Term Upside Potential

In the premium service, we had over a 3x gain in the stock after a Phase 2 trial data to treat acute psychosis in known schizophrenia. In the premium service, we had over a 3x gain in Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) stock when the company delivered strong results for its drug KarXT in a Phase 2 trial to treat acute psychosis in patients with known schizophrenia.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy