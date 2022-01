Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by Walworth County via UW-Extension. Rent and other housing costs are the largest expenditure for most households, often exceeding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guideline of no more than 30% of one’s income. Signing a rental agreement is a major financial commitment. It can create serious problems when someone rents a unit that they cannot afford. One of the most common causes of eviction is failure to pay the rent. It is essential to understand the total cost of a rental unit, beyond the price of rent alone, before deciding to rent.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO