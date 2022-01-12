ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott gets FDA clearance for cardiac mapping system to treat abnormal heart rhythms

By Ravikash
 2 days ago
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its EnSite X EP System with EnSite Omnipolar Technology, a cardiac mapping...

IN THIS ARTICLE
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Telisotuzumab Vedotin for Advanced EGFR Wild Type nsqNSCLC

Telisotuzumab vedotin has shown interim efficacy in patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type non–small cell lung cancer and has now been granted breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin (ABBV-399) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal...
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization to Long-Acting Antibody Combo for COVID-19 Prevention

The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab has been granted emergency use authorization in the United States for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19. The long-acting antibody combination of tixagevimab (AZD8895) co-packaged with cilgavimab (AZD1061; Evusheld) has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in the United States for the...
FDA Approves Monoclonal Antibody to Treat Arthritis in Cats

FDA Approves Monoclonal Antibody to Treat Arthritis in Cats. THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Arthritis can keep a cat from doing many of the things that kitties love to do. But now there's hope: The first treatment to ease arthritis pain in cats has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Zynex files for FDA approval of fluid monitoring system

Zynex (ZYXI +0.5%) submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the CM-1600, its next generation fluid monitoring system. The company sid the Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500) is a 100% non-invasive solution for monitoring fluid changes throughout patient care environments. Patient fluid status is determined using an algorithm that combines the trends of several physiological parameters to generate a single Relative Index value, allowing for fast interpretation of changes in fluid volume.
Pfizer’s COVID booster shot for younger teens wins FDA clearance

U.S. regulators cleared Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 booster shot for younger adolescents, widening access to additional doses as parents seek to protect their kids from the omicron wave and school officials try to keep classrooms open. The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to Pfizer on Monday that...
Spero gets FDA priority review for oral tebipenem HBr to treat urinary tract infections

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Spero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SPRO) application seeking approval of tebipenem HBr oral tablets to treat adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible microorganisms. The FDA expects to make a decision by June 27 on...
BD wins FDA clearance for microbiology bacterial identification testing automation platform

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Kiestra IdentifA system for testing automation. Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based BD designed its Kiestra IdentifA system to automate sample preparation for microbiology bacterial identification testing, using BD Synapsys informatics to select discrete bacterial colonies from a digital plate image.
FDA Lifts Restrictions on Spinal Cord Stimulation System

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved updated labeling that expands MRI compatibility for Abbot’s Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, the company announced. The FDA originally approved the Proclaim XR neurostimulation system for patients with chronic pain in 2019, as reported at the time by...
Nuvasive Attrax Putty wins FDA expanded clearance for use in thoracolumbar interbody procedures

Nuvasive today announced that its Attrax Putty received FDA 510(k) clearance for expanded indications in thoracolumbar interbody spine surgery. Attrax Putty is a synthetic, bioactive and osteoconductive bone void filler that drives bone fusion. San Diego-based Nuvasive designed it with a surface microarchitecture that has an optimized environment for bone formation without added cells or growth factors.
FDA greenlights Abbott’s cardiac mapping platform, boosting its position in EP race

Abbott Laboratories received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Ensite X EP system with Ensite omnipolar technology, the company’s cardiac mapping platform. The system, which is used to identify and treat abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, produces detailed three-dimensional maps of the heart to guide physicians performing ablation procedures.
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

