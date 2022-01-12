Abbott gets FDA clearance for cardiac mapping system to treat abnormal heart rhythms

Zynex (ZYXI +0.5%) submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the CM-1600, its next generation fluid monitoring system. The company sid the Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500) is a 100% non-invasive solution for monitoring fluid changes throughout patient care environments. Patient fluid status is determined using an algorithm that combines the trends of several physiological parameters to generate a single Relative Index value, allowing for fast interpretation of changes in fluid volume.
