Move over Sudoku, because there's a new hit puzzle game sweeping the country. Wordle is an online game that gives players six attempts to correctly guess guess a five-letter word. Although simple in premise, the game can be surprisingly difficult. To help them along the way, players even receive hints — the game's tiles will change colors depending on if a letter is in the word but currently in the wrong place (yellow), if a letter is in the right place (green), or if a letter is not in the word at all (gray).

