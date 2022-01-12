Splitting The Sea

What is going on in this world? Who are we to believe? Do we vaccinate ourselves, our children and chance the unknown, do we defy the Rabbonim who say we must and listen to those that say we shouldn’t and chance our children not be allowed to attend yeshiva or Bais Yaakov because of the new mandates? Are yeshivos going to be allowed to open at all and what will become of our children if they don’t? I am so confused and anxious because it has changed who we are as parents, as spouses and as people.

