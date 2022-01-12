California takes first step in advancing universal health care bill

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — In 2016, there was much celebration as California voters approved Proposition 64, legalizing recreational marijuana. But now, advocates say the cannabis industry has fallen on hard times and in his budget presentation on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom pledged his support to try to save it.
When Prop 64 legalized cannabis, it signaled acceptance of the industry and promised a boon to state and local tax bases and the end of the illegal market. But it hasn’t actually worked out that way. Most local governments have been reluctant to approve retail sales outlets and now, producers say...
Comments / 0