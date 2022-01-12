California takes first step in advancing universal health care bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota will spend $40 million in federal pandemic relief funds to hire more health care workers to help hospitals challenged by staffing as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Walz said the state is looking to bring up to 350 more workers, mostly nurses, to work 60-hour weeks for the next two months. The state is working on a contract with a national staffing firm to bring in the new employees, who will be placed at different hospitals across the state based on need. “These next few weeks are going to be something...

