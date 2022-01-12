ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California takes first step in advancing universal health care bill

By Cole Johnson, AP News
Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - California Democrats took their first step toward abolishing the private health insurance market in the nation’s most populous state and replacing it with a government-run universal health care bill. But...

