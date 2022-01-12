Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash, portion of Colfax Ave. closed
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
It happened before 7:10 a.m. at Colfax Ave. and Geneva St. and involved a pedestrian and vehicle.See travel times and delays here
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.
Eastbound Colfax Ave. is closed between Geneva and Havana.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 2