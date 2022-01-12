ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash, portion of Colfax Ave. closed

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened before 7:10 a.m. at Colfax Ave. and Geneva St. and involved a pedestrian and vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.

Eastbound Colfax Ave. is closed between Geneva and Havana.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

