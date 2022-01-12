Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash, portion of Colfax Ave. closed

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.

It happened before 7:10 a.m. at Colfax Ave. and Geneva St. and involved a pedestrian and vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.

Eastbound Colfax Ave. is closed between Geneva and Havana.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

