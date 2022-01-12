ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Deer Creek Middle School switches to remote learning due to student illness

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWau0_0djbBZv200

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at Deer Creek Middle School have been moved to remote learning as COVID-19 spreads throughout the district.

‘How long after contracting COVID-19 can I get it again?’ and other reinfection questions answered

On Tuesday, officials at Deer Creek Middle School sent a note to parents, saying the school has “an excessive amount of students out due to COVID and other illnesses.”

As a result of the spread on campus, the school had to move to remote learning for Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14.

OSBI: Oklahoma Homeowner shoots, kills man who entered home

Due to the rise in student COVID cases, all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Health
Edmond, OK
Education
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
City
Deer Creek, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
Edmond, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Deer Creek Middle School#Covid#Oklahoma Homeowner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
KFOR

KFOR

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy