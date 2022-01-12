Deer Creek Middle School switches to remote learning due to student illness
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at Deer Creek Middle School have been moved to remote learning as COVID-19 spreads throughout the district.
On Tuesday, officials at Deer Creek Middle School sent a note to parents, saying the school has “an excessive amount of students out due to COVID and other illnesses.”
As a result of the spread on campus, the school had to move to remote learning for Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14.
Due to the rise in student COVID cases, all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week.
