Penn Community Bank Welcomes New Director of Residential and Consumer Lending: Jim Calista
Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Calista, SVP – Director of Residential and Consumer Lending.
In his new role, Calista will lead the bank’s team of Mortgage Loan Officers and consumer lenders.
His past experience includes eight years as a mortgage lender and two years as a real estate agent.
Jim Calista is a graduate of Providence College, Rhode Island.
“Penn Community Bank continues to invest in talented team members that enhance our residential and consumer lending capabilities. Jim brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to community banking and lending that helps individuals and families grow,” said Steve Murphy, Penn Community Bank Chief Banking Officer.
