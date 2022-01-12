Penn Community Bank Welcomes New Director of Residential and Consumer Lending: Jim Calista

Jim Calista. Imagevia Jim Calista at LinkedIn.

Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Calista, SVP – Director of Residential and Consumer Lending.

In his new role, Calista will lead the bank’s team of Mortgage Loan Officers and consumer lenders .

His past experience includes eight years as a mortgage lender and two years as a real estate agent.

Jim Calista is a graduate of Providence College, Rhode Island.