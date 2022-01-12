ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn Community Bank Welcomes New Director of Residential and Consumer Lending: Jim Calista

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAJ3m_0djbBA6700
Jim Calista.Imagevia Jim Calista at LinkedIn.

Penn Community Bank, the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Calista, SVP – Director of Residential and Consumer Lending.

In his new role, Calista will lead the bank’s team of Mortgage Loan Officers and consumer lenders.

His past experience includes eight years as a mortgage lender and two years as a real estate agent.

Jim Calista is a graduate of Providence College, Rhode Island.

“Penn Community Bank continues to invest in talented team members that enhance our residential and consumer lending capabilities. Jim brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to community banking and lending that helps individuals and families grow,” said Steve Murphy, Penn Community Bank Chief Banking Officer.

Imagevia Jim Calista at LinkedIn.

