Big fourth quarter leads Devils past Ripley

No matter how many defenders that Ripley threw his way, North Adams junior Camden Buttelwerth was on fire last Friday night, draining six three-pointers as the Devils upended the Blue Jays 54-40 in SHAC action. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

One of the toughest venues for opposing basketball teams is “The Nest” at Ripley High School and that is where Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils found themselves on the evening of Friday, January 7. The shooting backdrops at Ripley can often cause fits for the Blue Jay opposition, but on Friday night it was just to the liking of North Adams junior Camden Buttelwerth.

Buttelwerth put on a long distance show at Ripley, drilling six three-pointers from all over the court on his way to a 20-point night that combined with 21 from point guard Bransyn Copas and a big fourth quarter, led the Devils to a 54-40 Southern Hills Athletic Conference win.

The first half of Friday’s SHAC battle was a half of runs, 10-0 for the Blue Jays, 11-3 for the Green Devils, 8-0 for the Jays and 8-0 for the Devils. Every time the home team put some distance between themselves and their visitors, the North Adams squad had an answer and after a long three-pointer at the halftime buzzer, the Jays went to the intermission with a 29-26 advantage.

In the third quarter, Buttelwerth hit a pair of long threes and the Devils closed on a 7-0 run to leave the game deadlocked at 37 as the fourth quarter began, a fourth quarter that was all North Adams.

Caleb Rothwell nailed a trey on the first North Adams possession of the fourth, followed by a drive and score from Copas and the Devils never trailed again. Copas hit a long three followed by Buttelwerth connecting from NBA range to give the visitors a 48-39 lead. In all, the Devils outscored Ripley 17-3 over the final eight minutes and coasted home with the 14-point conference triumph.

“We told our kids at halftime to keep the tempo up and keep attacking,” said Coach Copas. “We did a much better job on defense and rebounding and that allowed us to pull away. Camden is the type of kid who can hit those threes and he kid of carried us the first half, gave us a big lift.”

“We were a little rusty and we need this game under our belt. Sometimes it’s going to be ugly but we have to keep playing hard.”

Copas scored 21 to lead the Devils, Buttelwerth close behind with 20. Ripley’s leading scorer was Daniel Patrick with 13.

The weekend turned out to be a split as the Devils traveled to Fairland on Saturday night and were handed a 63-45 defeat by the Dragons, leaving North Adams with an overall record of 6-5.

This week was a busy one for Coach Copas and his troops as the started with a non-conference trip to Batavia on Tuesday night., followed by a conference trip to Lynchburg on Friday evening. The week concludes for the Devils on Saturday, January 15 as they conclude the 2022 Coach Young Classic on their home court, facing South Point in an 8:30 p.m. tip off.