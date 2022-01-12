Volunteers needed for AARP tax prep

Each time Kevin Vogt walks into the Salvation Army headquarters, he brings new teaching methods with him. The Village of Caroline resident is always looking for fun ways to connect with his student, Alexander Morpas. “Alexander gets bored of traditional studies and homework,” Vogt said. “I help him engage in learning by playing board games, card games and other ways to help keep his brain active.” Vogt volunteers with the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties as often as he can, but the pandemic caused him to decrease the number of hours he gives to the organization. “It’s a great way to bond with children who may need a little extra help,” he said. “Some of them just need someone older to talk with or help guide them into making better decisions.”

