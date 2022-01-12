Molotov cocktail sparks Queens blaze in revenge for drug deal gone bad, two firefighters hospitalized Rose Abuin/New York Daily News/TNS

An arsonist threw a Molotov cocktail into a Queens apartment early Wednesday, likely in revenge for a drug deal gone bad — and the resulting blaze sent two firefighters to the hospital, police sources said.

The firebug sparked a two-alarm blaze when he climbed a fire escape and hurled what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail into a sixth-floor apartment on Parsons Blvd. near 34th Ave. in Flushing about 4:40 a.m., sources said. He may have shattered a window before throwing the device inside.

The fire quickly spread to the floor above, damaging three apartments in total.

It took firefighters just over an hour to bring the blaze under control. Two firefighters were brought to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.

The arsonist got away and has not been caught. A resident of the targeted apartment was not hurt. Sources said police earlier this week arrested his two roommates on drug charges.

One or both of those roommates are drug associates of the arsonist, police sources said.

The Department of Homeland Security is involved in the drug investigation, law enforcement sources said,.

With Thomas Tracy