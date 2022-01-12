Top Winter Olympics ski moments

Some 6,000 years ago, humans strapped wood to their feet to glide across the icy tundra in the very first act of skiing. Those early shredders likely weren't concerned with their carving technique and didn't think twice about pizza versus french fries. Instead, it was all about survival. These primitive planks allowed them to travel long distances safely in winter and track their prey as it migrated during the season. Humans would continue to take to the snow this way for thousands of years, until skiing was no longer a necessary task. But, by that point, the sport had been hardwired into our brains as necessary for something else: fun.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO