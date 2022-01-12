U.S. judge rejects Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss sex abuse accuser’s lawsuit

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial.
In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
Prince Andrew faces a trial in New York over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was underage after a US judge ruled her civil lawsuit can proceed to trial.Ms Giuffre alleges the royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17. She is suing for unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.The duke, who denies the allegations, had argued that a 2009 settlement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre in Florida would absolve him of liability but a New York district court has ruled against him.Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday ruled...
Ghislaine Maxwell is no longer fighting to hide information – including eight names – from Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against her, her lawyers say.Lawyers for Ms Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her, have long fought to unseal the names of eight “John Does” mentioned in their 2015 civil lawsuit. Maxwell’s attorneys pushed back, but on Thursday they appeared to give up the fight.“After careful review of the detailed objections submitted by Non-Party Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 73, 93, and 151, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell writes to inform the Court that she does not wish to further address those objections,” one of Maxwell’s lawyers, Laura Menninger, wrote to Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday.This is a breaking news story. More to follow
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by an Elmira wedding photographer who refused to photograph same-sex marriages, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. The wedding photographer, Emilee Carpenter, filed a lawsuit against the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the state Division of Human Rights, and […]
Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...
(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
Attorney Alan Dershowitz deposed ex-Victoria's Secret head Les Wexner in connection to his lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The detail was included in a motion by Dershowitz asking to exceed the 10-deposition limit in his suit. Dershowitz has accused Giuffre of making accusations against him in a bid...
A woman who says she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein has told the BBC Ghislaine Maxwell was the "enforcer" in the sexual abuse that the pair carried out. Speaking to Andrea Catherwood on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour programme, Sarah Ransome described locking eyes with Maxwell in court. Maxwell, 60,...
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A New York state appeals court on Tuesday put on hold part of a trial judge's decision blocking the New York Times from reporting on documents prepared by a lawyer for the conservative activist group Project Veritas. Justice William Ford of the Appellate Division...
New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
Sarah Ferguson is allegedly trying to avoid Prince Andrew amid reports that he could be asked to make a court appearance in relation to his sexual abuse scandal. Sarah FergusonMugisha Don de Dieu/Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0.
Comments / 0