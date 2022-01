I was watching the Hangover the other night and to me it still felt like the movie came out within the last five years. I looked it up and it was released in 2009 which immediately made me feel old. I grew up with classics like Back To The Future II and III, Jurassic Park, Twister, Titanic and so many others. I was born in 1986 and the most popular movie of that year was “Top Gun.” Makes sense of my obsession to play beach-volleyball shirtless, haha. Find the movie that was popular the year you were born here! Random years and the movies that were the most popular are below.

