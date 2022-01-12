ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland to give adopted people their records to end ‘historic wrong’

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland will allow adopted people automatic access to their birth records for the first time under new laws the government hopes will end a “historic wrong”, including for thousands sent for adoption in secret by Catholic institutions. International laws say all children should...

