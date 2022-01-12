WATCH: Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Britney's Conservatorship: 'I Didn't Understand'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Britney's Conservatorship: 'I Didn't Understand'

 2 days ago
Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on sister Britney Spears' conservatorship this morning in an emotional interview with Good Morning America's Juju Chang. The actor and author of the new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," opened up about her "complicated" relationship with her sister, but she denied playing a role...

Little Mouse
2d ago

Did Jamie Lynn understand when she moved into her sister’s condo without paying since it was part of the conservatorship? Did Jamie Lynn understand when she was cashing support checks from Brittney’s estate while Brittney was in conservatorship? Did Jamie Lynn understand when she was recording mixes of her sister’s music without paying royalties on them since Brittney was in conservatorship? Did Jamie Lynn understand when her father tried to make her the trustee of Brittney’s SJB trust to prevent Brittney’s sons from using their trust in case of Brittney’s death? Jamie Lynn profited from her sister’s imprisonment as much as her father did.

Karen Corsello
2d ago

She profited off her sister in many ways as we have read. Just like her father , mother and brother who all took money from Brittany's estate. So for her to write a story in a book and include Brittany's conservatorship. It's not her story to tell.

Jamie Harris
1d ago

once again Jamie lynn spears trying to profit off her sister's story. WHAT A DISGRACE THIS GIRL IS!!! She gets the award for "THE WORST SISTER EVER"

