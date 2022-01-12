Company Leader’s Suffering Wife Led Sugar Bottom Hemp Company to Provide Therapeutic Products

Crop harvesting at Sugar Bottom Hemp Company. Image via Sugar Bottom Hemp Company.

Sugar Bottom Hemp Company, Furlong, evolved from the convergence of a woman’s dire need for medical relief and the availability of an available horse farm. Marilyn Johnson how these elements meshed for Philly Grub.

The wife of founding partner Stephenie Harris was being decimated by dementia. But cannabidiol (CBD) effectively ameliorated some of her confusion, disorientation, and depression.

Local sourcing of the calming, clarifying product came via a business connection to Fred Hagen, a local construction contractor. Within his real estate portfolio was the former Sugar Bottom horse farm.

When a 2018 change in federal policy legitimized hemp as a commercial crop, the plot proved an apt site to grow it.

Sugar Bottom Hemp Company was born.

Hagen knew, however, that he needed an expert to oversee the tasks of planting, cultivating, and harvesting the crop.

He turned to Harris. Growing up on a nearby farm gave her vast experience in the wine and spirits industry, which she transferred easily to growing hemp. She also provides product-development insight and marketing savvy, promoting Sugar Bottom hemp as an artisan product grown in substantial volumes.

Under Harris’ guidance, the current product line, which includes tinctures and salves, will expand. A new CBD-infused carbonated kombucha tea is coming later this year.