This year’s event, intended for families with young children, is mostly virtual. The Belmont World Film’s Family Festival will be held from Jan. 14-23 this year, and it will feature 15 film programs, with 4 workshops. The festival aims to build excitement about movies but also strives to cultivate a love of reading in youngsters, since many of the films are based on international children’s books and have subtitles. All of the films except for “Laura’s Star” can be watched virtually, and some will feature Q&As with filmmakers over Zoom. One of the short film programs will be dedicated to honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Those interested in viewing can learn more about the festival here.

BELMONT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO