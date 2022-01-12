ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

French police make arrest over 2012 murder of British family in Alps

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -French police have detained an individual over the 2012 murder of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps, Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said on Wednesday. Saad al-Hilli, an Iraqi-born British engineer, his wife and an older woman holding a Swedish passport were killed in...

www.metro.us

The Independent

Man, 65, arrested over Mark Hall murder

A 65-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in Belfast Mr Hall, 31, was shot through the window of his family’s west Belfast home last month.The 65-year-old was arrested in Belfast on Sunday and taken to a custody suite for questioning on suspicion of a number of offences including murder and attempted murder.The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have appealed to anyone who was in the St James or Rodney Drive area on Saturday December 18 and who witnessed any suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21.Mr Hall has been described as known to police prior to his killing. Read More Hospital ‘could lose up to 1,000 workers as jabs made mandatory for NHS staff’DUP welcomes Truss pledge to suspend parts of Northern Ireland ProtocolDrakeford accuses Prime Minister of ‘ignoring the science’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
