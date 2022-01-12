ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Hurtigruten’s Fridjof Nansen Suffers Grounding in Norway

cruiseindustrynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurtigruten’s new expedition ship Fridtjof Nansen ran aground last night while en route from Lofoten to Flåm in Norway, according to Norwegian media reports. While the grounding resulted...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Cruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after COVID outbreak

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten will cut short a voyage in the Antarctica region following an outbreak of coronavirus, the company said on Thursday. Ten people on board the MS Roald Amundsen cruise vessel had tested positive for COVID-19, and the ship will return to port in Chile two days ahead of schedule, a spokesperson for Hurtigruten said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CleanTechnica

Norway’s Plugin EVs Take 90% Share In December — Even Facing One-Off Headwinds

Norway, the world’s leading region in the transition to electric transport, saw plugin electric vehicle market share hit 90% in December, with the full year 2021 plugin share of 86.2%. Full battery electrics had a near-record sales month, but all vehicles with a combustion engine — temporarily — saw roughly double their normalized sales volume in December, a pull forward ahead of higher emissions-related taxes starting January 2022. This boosted overall auto sales to 20,567 units, 54% above the pre-pandemic seasonal average.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla captures top spot as Norway’s best-selling carmaker in 2021

Tesla has captured the top spot as Norway’s best-selling car company in 2021, capturing 11.6% of the country’s market share, led by the Model 3 all-electric sedan. Norway is a monumental region for the electric vehicle transition, which reached record levels in 2021 after battery electric vehicles (BEVs) captured between 75 and 80 percent of the total market share in the country. Electric vehicles are Norwegians preferred mode of transportation, at least that is what the data suggests.
BUSINESS
cruiseindustrynews.com

These Cruise Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo

While most of the world’s cruise ships are now back in service, an entire fleet of vessels continues to sit idle in several spots around the globe. These cruise vessels are entering 2022 without known plans for the future. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest on 15 ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fridtjof Nansen
Bradenton Herald

Norway’s Riiber dominant soaring, skiing into 2022 Olympics

Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber has been so dominant in World Cup competitions that other Nordic combined athletes are studying how he soars past the competition in ski jumping to often take a huge lead into the cross-country skiing leg of the events. They hope the homework pays off next...
SPORTS
cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Ship, Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new cruise ship that will debut in the summer of 2023. Norwegian Viva will be the cruise line’s second Prima Class vessel and spend its first season sailing in the Mediterranean before become the largest new cruise ship to sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Scenic Eclipse II’s 2023-2024 Season Announced, Goes on Sale

Scenic has announced the maiden season onboard its second discovery yacht, the Scenic Eclipse II. According to a press release, this is the first time that the Scenic Eclipse discovery voyages feature the South Pacific region, including Australia, Indonesia, Polynesia, the Pacific Islands as well as the new itineraries in the Caribbean, Canadian High Arctic and Scotland. The 228-guest ship will also sail a full range of new itineraries in Antarctica, the Arctic, Mediterranean and Americas.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Weather#Vehicles#Norwegian#The Fridtjof Nansen#Trolleb#Lesund
cruiseindustrynews.com

Port of Roenne Appoints New Head of Cruise

The Port of Roenne has announced its appointment of Yana Grundke as its new chief business officer for cruise. She will take over from Niels Lundberg, who has been leading the development of the cruise business at Denmark’s Port of Roenne for the last 10 years. Grundke – who...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Next well spudded in Longboat's Norway campaign

The company will be involved in the drilling of a total of seven wells at prospects it farmed into last year. UK operator Longboat Energy announced on January 4 that the fourth well in its seven-well campaign off the coast of Norway had been spudded. The exploration well was spudded...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Norway’s Hydro to cut Slovakia aluminium output due to power cost

Norsk Hydro’s majority-owned aluminium plant in Slovakia will cut its output to around 60% of capacity in response to high electricity costs, the Norwegian company said on Thursday. A surge in power and natural gas costs across Europe this year has led to output reductions at smelters, chemical plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

A remote town in Western Australia has equalled the country's hottest day on record, reporting a scorching 50.7 degrees Celsius (123.26 degrees Fahrenheit), the Bureau of Meteorology said. "NEW Western Australian maximum temperature record and equal National temperature record!"
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Successful take off for Virgin Orbit space rocket over Pacific

An RAF pilot has taken off on a flight to help launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard, who is seconded to Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is part of a crew which took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the launch on Thursday evening.He is helping work the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system which is to be released from a modified Boeing 747-400 named Cosmic Girl.Now we're soaring #AbovetheClouds !— Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022Flt Lt Stannard, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Cruise lines are canceling after covid outbreaks on board

Norwegian Cruise Line announced cancellations for three ships Tuesday, adding to a growing number of called-off cruises across the industry as the omicron variant sends case numbers soaring. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and ensuing travel restrictions, major companies have canceled voyages for more than 20 ships over the past four weeks.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

This WA town just topped 50℃ – a dangerous temperature many Australians will have to get used to

While Australians are used to summer heat, most of us only have to endure the occasional day over 40℃. Yesterday though, the temperature peaked at 50.7℃ in Onslow, a small Western Australian town around 100km from Exmouth. Remarkably, the town sits right next to the ocean, which usually provides cooling. By contrast, the infamously hot WA town of Marble Bar has only reached 49.6℃ this summer, despite its inland location. If confirmed, the Onslow temperature would equal Australia’s hottest on record set in Oodnadatta, South Australia, in January 1960. It would also mark only the fourth day over 50℃ for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Temperatures in the upper ocean are at record levels, with major consequences

The world witnessed record-breaking climate and weather disasters in 2021, from destructive flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe and inundated subway systems in China and the U.S., to heat waves and wildfires. Typhoon Rai killed over 400 people in the Philippines; Hurricane Ida caused an estimated US$74 billion in damage in the U.S. Globally, it was the sixth hottest year on record for surface temperatures, according to data released by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in their annual global climate report on Jan. 13, 2022. But under the surface, ocean temperatures set new heat records...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

RAF pilot to launch space rocket from Virgin Atlantic jet

A Virgin Orbit space rocket will be launched from a Virgin Atlantic plane over the Pacific Ocean today, flown by an experienced RAF pilot.Matthew “Stanny” Stannard will take off at around 12.30pm Pacific Time (8.30pm GMT) on a mission to launch the 70ft “space booster”.The modified Boeing 747-400 - a former Virgin Atlantic passenger jet named Cosmic Girl - will fly out over the Pacific with the rocket attached under its left wing.About an hour into the flight, the pilot will drop the rocket from about 35,000ft - at which point its first engine will ignite, taking it on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Lines Extend Voluntary Service Suspension in Brazil

Initially set to end on Jan. 21, the temporary suspension of cruise operations in Brazil has been extended until Feb. 4. In a prepared statement, CLIA Brazil said the decision is voluntary and comes in respect to the “ongoing conversations with the authorities”. According to the association, cruise...
ECONOMY
The Independent

How the climate crisis is polluting England’s rivers

MPs have given a worrying assessment over the state of England’s rivers, with many facing a “chemical cocktail” of pollution from sewage, farm waste and plastic.The new report by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said they were “in a mess”, with none having received a clean bill of health for chemical contamination.It also touched upon how the climate crisis could be making matters worse.This was to do with untreated and partially-treated sewage - which could be entering waterways more often due to heavier rainfull. This form of pollution risks harming both wild swimmers and animals, with environmental campaigners warning raw...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy