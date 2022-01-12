ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches 8-week high as U.S. CPI meets estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest level since Nov. 16 at 1.2513 * Price of U.S. oil rises nearly 1% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors took in stride data showing U.S. inflation rose strongly in December. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2518 to the greenback, or 79.88 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Nov. 16 at 1.2513. U.S. stock index futures extended gains and the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. It follows gains for Wall Street on Tuesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to recent gains on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude prices were up nearly 1% at $82.01 a barrel. On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar broke the neckline of a head-and-shoulders trend reversal pattern at about 1.2600, which was seen by some traders as a bullish signal for the currency. Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, is planning to force adults refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinated to pay a "health contribution" in a move likely to spur a debate about individual rights and social responsibility. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.696%. On Monday, it touched its highest level in more than six weeks at 1.753%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Cpi#Consumer Prices#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Canadian Dollar Breaks Below 1.25

The Canadian dollar has extended its gains for a third consecutive day. USD/CAD has dropped 0.15% on the day, enough to push the pair below the 1.25 level, which has psychological significance, for the first time since mid-November. It has been an excellent week for the Canadian dollar, which has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FX gains as higher-than-expected CPI data fuels rate hike hopes

BUDAPEST, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data in Hungary and Romania indicated that rate hikes could continue in the region. Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at 14-year highs of 7.4% year-on-year in December, exceeding analyst forecasts. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Treasury yields higher in choppy trade after data

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday in choppy trade following a round of soft economic data on consumer spending and manufacturing activity. Yields moved lower after the Commerce Department said retail sales dropped 1.9% in December after a 0.2% rise in the prior...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

U.S. venture capital deals notched all-time high of $330 billion in 2021

(Reuters) – Venture capital dealmaking in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021 at nearly $330 billion, buoyed by excess liquidity and an accommodative monetary policy, according to a report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. Venture capital firms ramped up bets on technology, biotech,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly falls in December on autos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in December, pulled down by a decline in output at motor vehicle plants amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output dropped 0.3% last month after increasing 0.6% in November, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost; eyes weekly gains

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index reversed course to trade up on Friday, lifted by energy stocks on the back of stronger crude prices, and was on track to snap its two-week losing streak. At 9:57 a.m. ET (14:57 GMT), the Toronto...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Bank stocks stumble as Q4 earnings gate opens

Jan 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BANK STOCKS STUMBLE AS Q4 EARNINGS GATE OPENS (1005 EST/ 1505 GMT) Some of the biggest U.S. banks kicked off earnings season on...
STOCKS
Reuters

US bond funds post ouflows on expectations of Fed tightening

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds faced outflows for the first time in four weeks in the seven days to Jan. 12 on rising prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tightening its policy with an interest rate hike as early as March. According to Refinitiv Lipper data,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as material stocks fall

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed by weakness in material stocks and downbeat sentiment on Wall Street. At 9:33 a.m. ET (1433 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.36 points, or 0.39%, at 21,209.6. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy