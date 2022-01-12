Sen. Schumer unveils ‘biggest ever’ $6B lump sum COVID recovery grant to MTA

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday that the feds are giving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority a $6.19 billion lump sum grant to help the transit system recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The record-sized grant from the Federal Transit Authority is a down payment on the $14 billion that the train-and-bus agency was allocated in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other COVID relief measures.

“Despite rabid GOP opposition to helping transit systems like New York’s recover amid the worst of the pandemic, I never backed down in the fight for New York,” said the Senate Majority Leader.

The cash infusion is designed to keep the nation’s largest metro transit system on its financial feet as it digs itself out of the COVID-induced crisis.

“This marks the largest grant in the history of the Federal Transit Administration and a lump sum payment that will keep the subway going and improving,” Schumer said.

He called the grant an essential tool to keep the city and the transit system in recovery mode.

“Without robust federal funds, our MTA transit system that pumps the proverbial blood as it moves us all about would (have been) in serious financial trouble,” Schumer said.

The MTA and other transit systems were crippled by a catastrophic decline in ridership as shutdown orders forced most commuters to work from home.

Before the pandemic, tolls and fares covered about 40% of the MTA’s $17B annual budget. But ridership plunged by 70% in 2019.

The massive decline in revenue blew a huge hole in the agency’s budget.

Ridership has crept back up but is still down about 40% from pre-pandemic levels as many New Yorkers shun public transit for fear of exposure to the deadly virus or have switched to working from home.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan will separately help fund MTA capital improvements, including a new spur of the Metro-North commuter system serving the East Bronx and a badly needed fix of the Long Island Rail Road tunnels under the East River.