Worse Than We Thought! Jessica Chastain Just Dropped This Major Bombshell About Her Health Crisis

By Maria Pierides
 2 days ago
Splash News

Ruby Rose, Tom Cruise, and Daniel Craig aren’t the only Hollywood actors to have a serious injury on a movie set – and Jessica Chastain appears to be the very latest star to suffer for her art! On The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, January 5th, the 44-year-old actress opened up about how a stunt gone wrong for the low budget action thriller The 355 – which she is also the producer of – actually landed her in hospital!

Chastain told Corden that due to the film being made at “a fraction of the cost” of traditional Hollywood action movies, she actually had to perform some of the stunts herself – one of which caused her to hit her head on a marble floor which even prompted co-star Penelope Cruz to admit had her “really worried” following the accident. Yikes!

"I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance," Chastain told Corden, before making a joke of the situation, adding: "I heard a crack. That might be why I am the way I am today." The Eyes of Tammy Faye star revealed that some people on set "stopped and looked scared" and she was "a bit stunned" herself, but she still continued filming like the true pro she is, before eventually deciding to go to the hospital. Wow!

Chastain continued: "My stunt double comes up to me, she is French and doesn't speak a lot of English, she just comes up to me and she goes, 'I'm sorry, but I have to put it back in.' And I'm sitting there, I'm like, 'Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What is happening?' And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head. I did a couple more takes because, you know, I don't give up easy, and then I went to the hospital." Someone give this woman an Oscar!

