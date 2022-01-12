Eric Adams demotes brother after giving him high-ranking NYPD post

Mayor Eric Adams has demoted his younger brother after Hizzoner initially chose him to serve as a deputy NYPD commissioner, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

Bernard Adams, a 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, will now serve as executive director of mayoral security, according to police officials — a position multiple notches lower in rank from his previously designated title. He will be paid a $210,000 salary, a roughly $30,000 pay cut from the salary deputy police commissioners typically earn, the sources said.

“It’s all being worked out now,” a source said.

The compensation is in line with that of an NYPD inspector — the title of the previous head of the team tasked with the mayor’s security, the Executive Protection Unit.

The mayor’s younger brother most recently served as assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he’s been employed since 2011, according to his LinkedIn.

The move comes after the mayor on Sunday defended hiring his brother despite nepotism concerns, as he revealed that the younger Adams would be “in charge of [his] security” but did not provide details about his day-to-day duties.

Bernard Adams had initially been slated to oversee governmental affairs, he previously told The Post.

The mayor, who was sworn in on Jan. 1, also disclosed Sunday morning that the Conflict of Interest Board, a city ethics panel, will ultimately “make the determination” on whether to grant permission to the mayor to hire his brother as a deputy commissioner.

A City Hall official says they did not reach out to the ethics panel until Jan. 7 — after The Post exclusively revealed that he had chosen his younger brother to serve as a deputy commissioner.

The demotion of the mayor’s younger brother was first reported by the New York Times.

Bernard Adams could not immediately be reached for comment.