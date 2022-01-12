Aurora police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian along Colfax

Update: Police said an RTD bus driver unknowingly ran the man over after he exited the bus. More: https://bit.ly/3I3axUm

AURORA, Colo. — The area of eastbound E. Colfax Avenue between Geneva Street and Havana Street closed Wednesday morning for a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The Aurora Police Department said a person was struck by a driver in the area. The person had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, where the individual died, police said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the investigation.

No other details were available Wednesday morning.