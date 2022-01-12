Pine2Pink Finds the Green in Countywide Breast Cancer Fundraising Effort

Newtown participants in the 2021 Pine2Pink fundraising effort against breast cancer. Image via Pine2Pink at Instagram.

The latest Pine2Pink fundraising effort — encompassing nearly 100 business partners across seven in-county communities — raised an all-time-high $117,000 in financial support for breast cancer patients. The Bucks County Herald covered the record effort.

Pine2Pink is the brainstorm of New Hope native (now Doylestown resident) Keith Fenimore. He sought a way to honor a grandmother who passed of breast cancer and a mother who survived it.

The outreach seeks to raise funds — and awareness — by bathing small-town streets with pink lights. The name came from wordplay involving the estimated 5,000 Pine Streets in towns and cities across the U.S.

This year’s result represented support from Bucks County communities that included Doylestown, Newtown, Carversville, Peddler’s Village, Perkasie, and New Hope. Fundraiser organizers, ever on the hunt to cultivate additional partners, hope to soon bring Yardley and Quakertown onboard.

“We are elated to be embraced by six towns across Bucks County. As our footprint expands, so too does our ability to help more people, which is our core focus and why we exist,” said Fenimore, now Executive Director.

To date Pine2Pink has started and funded cancer-related programs that include:

Cold-capping (which reduces hair loss during chemotherapy treatments)

Out-of-pocket expense relief

Patient food delivery

Treatment transportation