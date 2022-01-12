ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Pine2Pink Finds the Green in Countywide Breast Cancer Fundraising Effort

 2 days ago

Newtown participants in the 2021 Pine2Pink fundraising effort against breast cancer.Image via Pine2Pink at Instagram.

The latest Pine2Pink fundraising effort — encompassing nearly 100 business partners across seven in-county communities — raised an all-time-high $117,000 in financial support for breast cancer patients. The Bucks County Herald covered the record effort.

Pine2Pink is the brainstorm of New Hope native (now Doylestown resident) Keith Fenimore. He sought a way to honor a grandmother who passed of breast cancer and a mother who survived it.

The outreach seeks to raise funds — and awareness — by bathing small-town streets with pink lights. The name came from wordplay involving the estimated 5,000 Pine Streets in towns and cities across the U.S.

This year’s result represented support from Bucks County communities that included Doylestown, Newtown, Carversville, Peddler’s Village, Perkasie, and New Hope. Fundraiser organizers, ever on the hunt to cultivate additional partners, hope to soon bring Yardley and Quakertown onboard.

“We are elated to be embraced by six towns across Bucks County. As our footprint expands, so too does our ability to help more people, which is our core focus and why we exist,” said Fenimore, now Executive Director.

To date Pine2Pink has started and funded cancer-related programs that include:

  • Cold-capping (which reduces hair loss during chemotherapy treatments)
  • Out-of-pocket expense relief
  • Patient food delivery
  • Treatment transportation

More on Pine2Pink is at the Bucks County Herald.

Comments / 0

BUCKSCO.Today

Sellersville Grand View Surgeon Fosters Couple’s Weight Loss, Making Them ‘Crazy Inspired’ About Health

Amanda Vories’ weight-loss transformation began with an innocent invitation from a friend to participate in a 5k run. Figuring that she could walk the distance rather than jog it, she agreed. But less than a mile in, she was done. The healthy decisions that followed were covered in a blog post from Grand View Surgical Associates, Sellersville.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ambler Couple Builds Dream House Using Reclaimed Materials

Lou and Maggie Polisano built their dream home using stone, wood, and bricks reclaimed from old buildings. Lou and Maggie Polisano built their dream house in Ambler on a 20-acre nonworking farm using stone, wood, and bricks reclaimed from old buildings, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple...
AMBLER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

In Post-Holiday January, Here’s How to Silence Those Kid Choruses of ‘I’m Booored!’

January, despite possibly sketchy weather, still offers families plenty to do in Bucks County. There’s a reason parents tend to think of January as the only month of the year with 83 days in it. If the cold, bleak weather is giving your kids the blahs (or you, for that matter), Visit Bucks County has some worthwhile suggestions for injecting a little fun back in your days.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
