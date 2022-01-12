Amazon Needs to Give Marshawn Lynch His Own “Thursday Night Football” Show

Ex-Bills player Marshawn Lynch on the field before a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joshua Bessex/Getty

When Thursday Night Football moves to Amazon and begins exclusively streaming on Prime starting next season, there’s a chance that Marshawn Lynch will come aboard to host his own studio show.

Please, please, please let that happen.

Lynch, who retired in 2019 as a five-time Pro Bowler after 12 NFL seasons during which he racked up 10,413 rushing yards and 85 rushing TDs, is being targeted by Amazon as a feature reporter and analyst for the streaming giant’s new TNF package, according to The New York Post.

“Lynch is envisioned by Amazon as a potential part of a more relaxed studio-type show, as well as conducting interviews, according to sources,” per the Post. “Lynch, 36, could do reports about the city the games are taking place in, utilizing his sense of humor. Amazon declined comment.”

That sense of humor was on full display when the 2014 Super Bowl winner dropped an F-bomb during an appearance with the Manning brothers earlier this season on ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast.

As that clip displays, Beast Mode would be a welcome addition to an entirely new broadcast package that may also feature familiar faces like longtime NBC play-by-player Al Michaels and ex-NFLers Troy Aikman, Drew Brees and Cris Collinsworth doing color. (It’s unlikely all three former players will make the cut, but you never know.)

An entertaining guy who has done television work on everything from Running Wild with Bear Grylls to Westworld, Lynch did not disappoint when his Oakland restaurant was visited by Jon Taffer for an episode of Bar Rescue.

“Lynch would be part of a ‘more relaxed’ studio show,” per ProFootballTalk. “For Lynch, that could be an understatement, especially as it relates to his affinity for speaking the way most adults do in normal conversation. Lynch has an engaging and authentic personality. He speaks the truth in a likable way. He’ll be good, if Amazon can convince him to do it.”

