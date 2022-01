A leading doctor and professor at the University of Michigan is making a bold prediction, saying the Coronavirus pandemic will likely come to an end in 2022. Dr. Jim Baker is an immunology professor at U of M. He tells WDIV in the video below that as more and more people develop an immunity to the virus and as vaccinations become more prevalent, fewer people will be prone to suffering serious effects.

